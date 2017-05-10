May 10 Cytrx Corp

* Cytrx reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin

* Cytrx Corp- commercial launch of aldoxorubicin is projected for 2018 in U.S

* Cytrx Corp - Cytrx also plans to discuss with European Medicines Agency a path to filing a marketing authorization application. For aldoxorubicin