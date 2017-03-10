WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Cyxone AB:
* Says independent laboratory at Monash University in Australia has verified Cyxones development substance T20K's ability to both prevent and brake multiple sclerosis in animal model
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.