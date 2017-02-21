BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 O2 Czech Republic As
* says has new offer for virtual operators
* company had pledged to cut wholesale prices for mobile Internet services after regulator warned current prices were too high for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs)
* new wholesale price is 0.15 crowns per MB, down from 0.43 Further company coverage: ($1 = 25.5870 Czech crowns)
LONDON, May 29 The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said he would ensure there was Brexit deal with the European Union were he to win power, in contrast to Prime Minister Theresa May who has said she would be prepared to walk from a bad deal.