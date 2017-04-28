BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Philip Morris Cr As
* AGM approves CZK 1,000/share dividend -CTK news agency
* previous dividend was CZK 920/share
* began trading ex-dividend April 20 Further company coverage:
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives