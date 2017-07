July 3 (Reuters) - D B Realty Ltd:

* Says Neelkamal Realtors Tower Pvt Ltd signed development agreement with Indo Global Soft Solution & Technologies Pvt Ltd

* Says Indo to arrange entire funding needed for project

* Says Indo jointly responsible to construct, develop, market residential project

* Says Indo has already agreed and provided the initial funding requirements for the project

Source text - bit.ly/2thlsVC

