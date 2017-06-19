WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 D-Box Technologies Inc-
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
* D-Box Technologies Inc qtrly revenues $10.6 million versus $8.6 million
* D-Box Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001
* D-Box Technologies Inc - d-box intends to increase level of its operating expenses aiming, amongst others, to accelerate china market penetration
* D-Box Technologies Inc - Luc Audet has informed board of directors of his intention to retire as chief financial officer
* D-Box Technologies Inc - a process has been initiated to identify a new chief financial officer to succeed to audet
* D-Box Technologies Inc - Audet will remain in office until new chief financial officer has been appointed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.