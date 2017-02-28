Feb 28 D-link India Ltd

* D-Link Corp and TeamF1 networks announce partnership to launch Mydlink business

* Mydlink business and DBA-1210p are available for sampling in May 2017 and scheduled to be generally available in the beginning of Q3, 2017

* Business cloud platform specifically designed to suit operation, workflow models of system integrators, VAR and telcos/ISPs.