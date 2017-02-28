US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 28 D-link India Ltd
* D-Link Corp and TeamF1 networks announce partnership to launch Mydlink business
* Mydlink business and DBA-1210p are available for sampling in May 2017 and scheduled to be generally available in the beginning of Q3, 2017
* Business cloud platform specifically designed to suit operation, workflow models of system integrators, VAR and telcos/ISPs. Source text: (bit.ly/2m2Bv81) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)