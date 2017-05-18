UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University
* Says unit plans to set up health industry research firm for 300 million yuan ($43.54 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qzJ0n7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct