BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 DA Consortium Holdings Inc
* Says it appoints Masaya Shimada as new president, to succeed current president Hirotake Yajima, effective June 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6jQkQN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)