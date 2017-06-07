BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 7 Dachan Food (Asia) Ltd:
* Announces disposal of 30pct equity interest in Jilin Csd Food Co. Limited
* Deal for a consideration of RMB48 million
* Dachan Zhong Xin Ltd entered into equity transfer agreement with Chia Tai Animal Husbandry Investment (Beijing) Co
* Company expects to record a gain from disposal of approximately RMB9.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
