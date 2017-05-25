BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25 Daegu Department Store Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash dividend as 250 won/share for common stock and 300 won/share for preferred stock to shareholders recorded on March 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5vmSLP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city