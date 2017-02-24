Feb 24 Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 2,000 won/share for FY 2016

* Says total dividend amount is 3.29 billion won

* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nzYYYO

