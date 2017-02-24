BRIEF-Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies sees 2018-19 FY consol sales upto $300 mln
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
Feb 24 Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 2,000 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 3.29 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nzYYYO
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk