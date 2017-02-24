BRIEF- ZIGExN announces exercise of options
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29
Feb 24 Daesung Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 250 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 4.02 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VW4ewi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29
LONDON, May 29 Britain will remain a strong ally of the European Union even as it leaves the bloc, its interior minister said on Monday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested Europe could no longer completely rely on Britain and the United States.