BRIEF-Dah Chong Hong announces acquisition of Mercedes-Benz and Audi dealership companies

July 21 (Reuters) - Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd
* Unit and Ciji Holding Group entered into the MB SPA
* Deal at a consideration for MB SPA is in the amount of rmb807.7 million
* Kunming Dah Chong Hong Management and Consulting Limited and the Audi sellers enter the Audi Spa
* Pursuant to MB SPA, MB seller agreed to sell MB Target Equity
* Audi sellers are Gong Jianquan And Shi Xuequan
* Unit conditionally agreed to purchase and audi sellers conditionally agreed to sell audi target equity for consideration of of rmb113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: