BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd
* FY group turnover increased by 3.7 pct to hk$46.462 billion
* FY profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 10.4 pct to hk$511 million
* Board recommends a final dividend of 3.69 hk cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.