BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Daheng New Epoch Technology Inc :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 11 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 20.9 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is effect of slack season
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s0cqEE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes