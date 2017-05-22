May 22 Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company

* Says co plans to transfer its synthetic resin products manufacturing and sale related business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 1

* Co will change its name to Ultrafablics Holdings Co Ltd, effective on Oct. 1

