BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company
* Says co plans to transfer its synthetic resin products manufacturing and sale related business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 1
* Co will change its name to Ultrafablics Holdings Co Ltd, effective on Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DZ1xBR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla