Feb 17 ArQule Inc-

* Daiichi Sankyo and Arqule announce the completion of the metiv-hcc phase 3 study of tivantinib in second-line treatment of met-overexpressing hepatocellular carcinoma

* Study of tivantinib in hepatocellular carcinoma (hcc) did not meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival

