Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* Announces settlement agreement on U.S. Products liability litigation​

* Impact to financial position of company is not considered material from agreement​

* Claimants who meet specified criteria will receive payouts from settlement fund, which is capped at $300 million