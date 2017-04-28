BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website
April 28 Nikkei:
* Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei
* Daikin Industries' sales are estimated at around 2.04 trillion Yen, beating forecasts by some 40 billion Yen for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc)