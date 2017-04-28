April 28 Nikkei:

* Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

* Daikin Industries' sales are estimated at around 2.04 trillion Yen, beating forecasts by some 40 billion Yen for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2oTGHJO) Further company coverage: