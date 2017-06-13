June 14 Nikkei:

* Daikokuya Holdings will acquire competitor Brand Off in a move that more than doubles its store count in Japan -Nikkei

* Daikokuya unit SBO will acquire all outstanding shares from brand off's founding family for around 9 billion yen and also assume co's debts - Nikkei

* Daikokuya will keep all of brand off's roughly 400 workers - Nikkei