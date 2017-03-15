BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Nikkei:
* Daikyo Inc plans to increase debt by 240 percent from the level on march 31 to around 100 billion yen by the end of fiscal 2020- Nikkei
* Daikyo Inc plans to return 50 percent of consolidated net profit earned through fiscal 2020 to its shareholders by dividends and share repurchases- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2nFlDWt)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast