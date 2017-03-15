March 15 Nikkei:

* Daikyo Inc plans to increase debt by 240 percent from the level on march 31 to around 100 billion yen by the end of fiscal 2020- Nikkei

* Daikyo Inc plans to return 50 percent of consolidated net profit earned through fiscal 2020 to its shareholders by dividends and share repurchases- Nikkei