April 21 Nikkei

* Daio Paper is expected to earn a consolidated operating profit of around 25 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* Daio Paper Corp's sales are forecast to rise 13 percent to 540 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* Daio Paper Corp's operating profit for fiscal year ended March 31 is seen down 3 percent from previous year to 23.5 billion yen - Nikkei