GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound, sterling hit as May's lead shrinks
* World stocks lower, flatter Wall St threatens 6-day win streak
April 21 Nikkei
* Daio Paper is expected to earn a consolidated operating profit of around 25 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei
* Daio Paper Corp's sales are forecast to rise 13 percent to 540 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei
* Daio Paper Corp's operating profit for fiscal year ended March 31 is seen down 3 percent from previous year to 23.5 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2pmiZtN] Further company coverage:
* Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in FS Investment Corp as of May 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qkfkNX] Further company coverage: