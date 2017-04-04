April 5 Nikkei:

* Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank will consider fully integrating operations in 2020 - Nikkei

* Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu to reach basic agreement Wednesday to merge businesses in April 2018, initially becoming units of joint holding company - Nikkei

* Post Daishi - Hokuetsu merger,combined Co will be named Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group;Satoru Araki as chairman & Fujio Namiki as president will head Co - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: