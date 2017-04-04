BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
April 5 Nikkei:
* Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank will consider fully integrating operations in 2020 - Nikkei
* Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu to reach basic agreement Wednesday to merge businesses in April 2018, initially becoming units of joint holding company - Nikkei
* Post Daishi - Hokuetsu merger,combined Co will be named Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group;Satoru Araki as chairman & Fujio Namiki as president will head Co - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.