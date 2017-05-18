BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Daishin Information :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 576.4 million won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on March 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/v32Ow2
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: