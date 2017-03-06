BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 Daishin Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 550 won/share for common stock and 600 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 40.26 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8OYMyS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE