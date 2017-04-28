BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.6 million shares, representing 2.1 percent of outstanding
* Says share repurchase price at up to 24.7 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 1 to March 30, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/19O3aO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.