April 28 Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 1.6 million shares, representing 2.1 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price at up to 24.7 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 1 to March 30, 2018

