June 7 Nikkei:

* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei

* Daiwa House Industry expects to log about 65 billion yen in U.S sales in current fiscal year ending March 2018, 12 times the year-earlier result - Nikkei‍​ Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rIHoYF) Further company coverage: