April 12 Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue 14,000 new investment units at the price of 271,983 yen per unit, or 3.81 billion yen in all, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co Ltd

* Effective date April 14

* The total unit outstanding will be 1,690,000 after the issuance

