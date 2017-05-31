BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
* Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
May 31 Daktronics Inc
* Daktronics, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 sales $143.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Daktronics Inc - orders for Q4 of fiscal 2017 increased by 24.4 percent as compared to Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Daktronics Inc - plan to continue to increase level of investments in new or enhanced customer solutions during fiscal 2018
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto