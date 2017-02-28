BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Dalata Hotel Deputy CEO Dermot Crowley:
* says has seen no Brexit impact on UK trading; London, provincial UK ahead of expectations so far this year
* says happy with revenue per available room in Ireland this year so far, but 2016 growth rates won't be repeated Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.