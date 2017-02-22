BRIEF-Telia and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
* Says Telia Norge and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
Feb 22 Dalet SA:
* FY revenue 48.2 million euros ($50.87 million) versus 47.5 million euros year ago, up 2 pct
* Order book on January 1st 2017 stood at €36 million, stable with respect to the previous year
* Expects continued growth in 2017, in particular for the software revenues and professional services activities Source text: bit.ly/2l09xWj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday