Feb 15 Dalian Refrigeration Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 49 percent stake in Bingshan Metal Technology for 172.95 million yuan ($25.18 million)

* Says it plans to use up to 25 million shares of Guotai Junan for engaging in refinancing securities lending transactions

Source text in English: bit.ly/2kw9LEm

