New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it signed LoI to invest in theme park project worth 881.9 million yuan with a real estate partner
* Says it will boost capital of 14 million yuan to a Chun'an-based tourism firm and hold 70 percent stake in it after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yP2gs0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.