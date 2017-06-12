BRIEF-Lifeway Foods board vote to expand board to nine members
* On June 16, 2017, company's board of directors voted to expand board to nine members - SEC filing
June 12 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up fund worth 3.0 billion yuan ($441.34 million) for tourism related projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2siJVvP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrom)
* On June 16, 2017, company's board of directors voted to expand board to nine members - SEC filing
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter