April 28Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 210 percent to 260 percent, or to be 27.8 million yuan to 33.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 13.3 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is contribution from controlling subsidiary

