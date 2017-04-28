BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 210 percent to 260 percent, or to be 27.8 million yuan to 33.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 13.3 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is contribution from controlling subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z0kPWO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives