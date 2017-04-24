April 24 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 127.8 percent to 177.3 percent, or to be 460 million yuan to 560 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (202.0 million yuan)

* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged companies is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CZWI6R

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)