June 12 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co ltd

* Says it plans to sell Brunei unit Avazu for 2.2 billion yuan ($323.67 million) to invest in Dotc United Inc

* Says it will own 30.58 percent stake in Dotc United Inc after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2raoUiS

($1 = 6.7970 Chinese yuan renminbi)