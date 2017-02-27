BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Damodar Industries Ltd
* Says Nirbhay R. Bora, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company has resigned Source text - (bit.ly/2l2L87r) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago