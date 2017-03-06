March 6 Dan Form Holdings Co Ltd:

* For year ended 31st december, 2016, group is expected to record a significant decrease in consolidated net profit

* Group is then expected to report a share of losses of associates of approximately hk$31 million in current year

* The decrease was caused by decrease in fair value gain of investment properties held by associates