BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 Dan Form Holdings Co Ltd:
* For year ended 31st december, 2016, group is expected to record a significant decrease in consolidated net profit
* Group is then expected to report a share of losses of associates of approximately hk$31 million in current year
* The decrease was caused by decrease in fair value gain of investment properties held by associates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE