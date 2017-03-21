March 21 Dana Inc:

* Dana launches $400 million senior notes offering

* Dana Inc - its unit is proposing to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 in a private offering

* Dana -intends to use net proceeds from offering of 2025 notes to repay about $180 million of indebtedness of co's units, among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: