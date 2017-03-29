New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co
* FY net profit 140,016 dinars versus 102,722 dinars year ago
* Board recommends no dividend for 2016
* FY operating revenue 32.6 million dinars versus 31.5 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.