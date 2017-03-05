BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 5 Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co Kpsc
* Received offer to acquire co's entire stake in Lebanon unit F&B Venture Holding for $85 million Source:(bit.ly/2lNdm2x) Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.