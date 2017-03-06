RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 6 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* AVT signed a definitive agreement with Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. and Pelican Merger Sub Ltd. as a consequence of which AVT will be acquired by Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. has agreed to pay 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) in cash for each ordinary share of AVT
* Shareholders of AVT will receive 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) per ordinary share
* It is intended to effect delisting of AVT shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
ILIGAN CITY, Philippines, May 29 Bishop Edwin Dela Pena was sipping coffee after dinner in a southern Philippines coastal town last Tuesday when he received a phone call: it was from one of his diocese priests, who sounded panicky and distressed.