UPDATE 2-Legal & General, Aviva plan Ireland moves post-Brexit
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
April 20 Danaher Corp
* Danaher reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95 to $0.98
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.80
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.85 to $3.95
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.13 to $3.23
* Q1 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.16 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.95, revenue view $17.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.