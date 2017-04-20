BRIEF-India's Precot Meridian March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 56 million rupees versus loss 235.5 million rupees year ago
April 20 Danone CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts:
* Expects dairy division sales to be low-single negative in q2, eyes flattish performance for the year- cfo
* Danone expects early life nutrition sales to grow low to mid-single digit in q2, eyes 2017 performance slightly below that of 2016 - cfo
* Danone cfo says group agenda for 2020 has not changed but group will discuss it more in detail at investor seminar in evian next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* March quarter net loss 56 million rupees versus loss 235.5 million rupees year ago
May 26 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said on Friday it was confident it would report full-year pretax profit in line with market expectations after comparable sales for the first 20 weeks of the year fell at a slower rate than last year.