BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Danone CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts:
* Expects moderate top line growth for 2017 , with low start of the year - cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.