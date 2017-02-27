BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S:
* FY pre-tax profit 50 million Danish crowns ($7.12 million) versus loss 11 million crowns year ago
* FY net interest income 340.5 million crowns versus 332.5 million crowns year ago
* FY loan losses 64.6 million crowns versus 118.4 million crowns year ago
* FY net profit 38.0 million crowns versus loss 11.9 million crowns year ago
* Expects core earnings between 130-170 million crowns in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0215 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago