BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Danske Bank A/S:
* Q1 net profit 5.5 billion DKK versus 4.46 billion seen in Reuters poll (4.9 BLN DKK in Q1 2016)
* Q1 net interest income 5.7 billion DKK versus 5.68 billion seen in Reuters poll (5.26 bln DKK in Q1 2016)
* Q1 net trading income 2.7 billion DKK versus 1.88 billion seen in Reuters poll (1.60 bln DKK in Q1 2016)
* Q1 pretax profit 7.14 billion DKK versus 5.98 billion seen in Reuters poll (6.27 bln DKK in Q1 2016)
* Says return on shareholders' equity of 14.4 percent
* Repeats expect net profit for 2017 to be in range of DKK 17-19 billion (EUR 2,285.6-2,554.5 million)
* Says we maintain our longer-term ambition for a return on shareholders' equity of at least 12.5 percent
* Says loan impairment charges remained low, with net reversals of DKK 0.2 billion (EUR 31.6 million) in Q1 of 2017
* CEO Thomas Borgen says the Nordic economies are generally doing better, and this benefited our performance
* Borgen says loan impairments in 2017 are expected to remain low, although higher than in 2016
* "Driven especially by our activities in Norway and Sweden, aggregate lending grew 1% in the first quarter of 2017 and was 4% higher than lending for the year-earlier period" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.