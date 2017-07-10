BRIEF-Danske Bank sells Irish wealth management business to Davy Group

July 10 (Reuters) - DAVY GROUP

* Says Acquires Irish Wealth Management Business from Danske Bank

* Says Deal Involves the Transfer of the Management of More Than 1,100 Danske Bank Customer Investment Portfolios, Which Are Currently Managed by the Bank's Belfast-Based Investment Center

* Says the Management of These Investment Portfolios Is Scheduled to Move by the End of October 2017

* Says There Will Be No Associated Redundancies, With Twelve Danske Bank Employees in Northern Ireland Expected to Join the Davy Group as Part of the Deal.

* DANSKE BANK SAYS ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AROUND 570 MILLION EUROS ($649 MILLION) FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: ($1 = 0.8783 EUROS) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)